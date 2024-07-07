Woods, Robert Moore



Dr. Robert M. Woods, DDS passed away July 1, 2024 at Hospice of Dayton. He was preceded in death by his wife Mariam Ator Woods. He is survived by his 3 children Janet Hall, Nancy Nichols and John Woods, 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He served in the USAF and was an orthodontist. A memorial service will be Saturday July 13, receiving friends and family at noon, followed by a service at 1pm at Southminster Presbyterian Church, Centerville OH. Full obituary at https://schlientzandmoore.com



