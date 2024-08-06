Woods, Minerva "Nergy"



age 91 was born on 10/29/1932 in Huntsville Alabama to the late Inez and Solomon "Saul" Derrick. Minerva leaves to cherish her loving memory, beloved daughters and caregivers, Rev. Trudy Woods, Tonya (Dwayne) Woods, and Sonya Woods, and three sons, John J. Woods, Dwright (Junica) Woods, and Bruce Woods all of Dayton. Preceded in death by her husband, John J. Woods; four grandchildren; Stepfather, George Henry; five sisters; twelve brothers; three aunts; and one uncle. Also survived by a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousin, Lucille White; and many other extended relatives, neighbors, and friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 from 10-11:30am at Gods Way Triune Ministers, 4544 Old Troy Pike, Dayton OH 45404. The service will follow at 11:30am. Minerva will be laid to rest at West Memory Gardens in Dayton, OH. To send a special message and read the full obituary, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com