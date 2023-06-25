Woods, Mark A.
departed June 16, 2023. He is survived by siblings: Esther D. Mills (Alfred), Anna Woods and Hosea A. Woods, other loving family and friends. Funeral Service 1PM, Tuesday June 27, 2023 at Revelation M.B. Church, 1496 Swinger Dr. Dayton, OH 45417. Visitation will be held 12-1 PM.
HHRoberts.com
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral