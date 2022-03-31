springfield-news-sun logo
WOODS, Joyce

WOODS, Joyce Veleen

90 of Fenton, MO, formerly of Riverside, Ohio, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 24, 2022. Joyce was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 35 years, Sam H. Woods in 2000; her parents Earl and Marjorie (Berry) Dicken and sister Rua Waters. Joyce leaves to cherish her memory her nephews, Douglas (Donna) Waters, Rodney (fiancé Carole) Waters;

cousin Gene Underwood and step-daughter Connie (John) Yahle. She was retired from Gem City Blueprint where she was a bookkeeper. Graveside services will be 10:30 am, Friday, April 1, 2022, at Willowview Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio.

Arrangements entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek, Ohio. To leave a message or share a special

memory of Joyce with her family, please visit:


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com


Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

http://www.tobias-fh.com

