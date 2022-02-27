WOODLY, Audley Fred



Age 83, of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Audley was born November 4, 1938, in Ada, Ohio, to parents Willard and Ella (Fraley) Woody who preceded him in death. Brothers David, Guy, Harmon, Bill and sisters Nell, Benny and Marilyn also preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; sons Daryl and Mike (Jessica); granddaughter Adelyn; brothers Jack (Alice), John (Elaine); sisters Mary, Linda (Rolland), and Nancy (Bill); and numerous nieces and nephews. Audley loved cooking and entertaining. He had a remarkable gift for making everyone feel welcome.



The family will receive friends on Monday, February 28, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at the Huber Heights Church of God, 6900 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights, Ohio 45424. On Tuesday at 11:00 AM a Funeral Service will be held at the same location. Burial will follow at New Carlisle Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobias-fh.com for the Woody family.

