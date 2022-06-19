WOODLAND,



Kaylynn Nicole



23, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly in Springfield



Regional Medical Center after a lifelong battle with asthma. She was born October 10, 1998, in Springfield the daughter of Eric and Melissa (Ward) Woodland, II. Kaylynn worked as a server at Texas Roadhouse and also worked as a phlebotomist at Springfield Regional. Kaylynn was so free spirited, she loved to sing and lived her life to the fullest. She had a wonderful family and group of friends and coworkers who she loved dearly. Kaylynn was studying to be a LPN at Ohio Medical Career College. Survivors include her parents, Eric and Melissa Woodland, II; brother, Caleb Woodland; maternal grandmother, Betty Ward;



paternal grandparents, Eric and Tonya Woodland and several aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Charles Ward. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Monday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



Funeral services will be held at 11:30 am on Tuesday in the



funeral home. Entombment will be in Ferncliff Cemetery.



Memorial donations can be made to either the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America or the National Alopecia Areata Foundation.

