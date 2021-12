WOODLAND, Carol



Age 86, of Springfield, passed away at her residence on Friday, December 3, 2021. Friends & family may call on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME, 11AM - 12PM, with services at 12PM. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.