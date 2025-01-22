Woodburn, John H.



John H. Woodburn, 90, of Hanover, Pennsylvania and formerly of Springfield, passed away on Friday evening, January 17, 2025. He was born in McConnelsville, Ohio on December 6, 1934, the son of the late Webster Wallace and Mary Elizabeth (Scott) Woodburn.



John proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, 101st Airborne. He retired from Woodburn Dental Lab. John was a long-time member of First Baptist Church, Springfield.



He is survived by his children, John W. (Amy) Woodburn and Cathy (Bob) Dudley and grandchildren, Wyat and Cody Woodburn. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Deloris Ann (Nelson) Woodburn in 2018.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday in The Landing at Littleton & Rue. John's funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday in First Baptist Church with Pastor Adam Banks presiding. Burial, with military honors, will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





