WOODALL, Patricia Ann



Patricia Ann Woodall peacefully passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the age of 93. Patty was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.



Patty was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on July 6, 1928, to



Robert and Eva (Hagerman)



Reese and was a graduate of Hamilton High School's class of 1946. On September 30, 1950, she married William (Bill) Woodall, whom she was married to until his passing in 2008. She was also the owner and operator of Patty's Bridal Fashions on D street from 1976 - 1983.



Patty is survived by her daughter, Stacy Edwards, and husband Keith, of Coppell, Texas, and son David Woodall of Huntington Beach, California. Patty was grandma to Ryan and Bethany Edwards, Katie Edwards, Dylan and Shanelle Woodall, and Bronson Woodall and great-grandma to Jayden and Elleanor Edwards and Liam and Briella Woodall. She is preceded in death by her husband William Woodall and her oldest son, Michael Woodall.



Patty loved living back in Hamilton after living many places and she was so happy to be at Berkeley with her friends both old and new. Many thanks to those who made it possible for her to remain in Hamilton during her last years, especially nephew and wife Danny and Debbie Thomas, and caregiver Evelyn Turner.



She battled cancer over the last several years with strength and dignity admired by all who know her. She is a recipient of the 20th Annual Joslin Haggart Yeiser Unsung Hero Awards, nominated by her caring oncologist Dr. Arun Sendilnathan.



Because of your love of Jesus, you were a bright light in this world. You made the world a better place with your smile, laughter, gift of gab and hospitality, inclusion, and your



prayers.



A celebration of life memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 7th, 2022, at The Presbyterian Church, 23 S. Front Street, Hamilton, Ohio, 45011 at 10:00 am. The family will receive friends from 9:15 – 10:00 am.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations can be made to The Presbyterian Church, 23 S. Front St., Hamilton, Ohio 45011, or New Miami Village Pantry, 617 B N. Riverside Dr., Hamilton, Ohio 45011.



