Obituaries
WOOD, Larita

Age 84 of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born the daughter of Russell C. and Alice E. (Leonard) Wells on September 21, 1938, in Cedarville, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Thomas W. Wood; brother Kenneth Wells. Larita is survived by her sons Gary Wood of Springfield, Randy (Tracy) Wood of Springfield, and Keith Wood of Springboro; daughters Tami (Don) Rice of Florida, Lisa (Scott) Ware of Springfield, and Bonnie (David) Beachy of Indiana; brother Darrel Wells; sisters Norma Kolb, and Joyce (Larry) Brooks; grandchildren Jennifer, Jessica, Mike, Tim, Jamie, Jessi, Josiah, Lucas, Kyle, Kailey, and Chloe; 18 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. Larita was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. Larita enjoyed thrifting, and browsing flea markets, and local festivals. She was a crafty lady and enjoyed sewing, crocheting, & knitting. Holidays, and family gatherings were especially important to her, because most of all she enjoyed spending quality time with her family. Arrangements entrusted to RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Inurnment at the convenience of the family at Ferncliff Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at


