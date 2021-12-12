springfield-news-sun logo
X

WOOD, Ann

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WOOD, Ann K.

77, of Springfield, passed away December 4, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born July 8, 1944, in Springfield, the daughter of Bernard and Kathryn (Naus) Prager. Mrs. Wood was a member of the North Hampton

Community Church. She began her career as a schoolteacher and then was employed as an auditor for the State of Ohio Department of Medicare. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, weaving and tending to the goats, chickens and cows on the family farm that she and her husband owned. Survivors

include her loving husband of 45 years, Robert C. Wood and special friends, Dani Walls, Jan Smith and Laura Kaffenbarger. She was preceded in death by her parents. There will be no services. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-

KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
SCURLOCK, Wanda
2
HIGHLEY, Laura
3
BATES, Heather
4
KINDRED, Patty
5
STARGELL, GEREANA
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top