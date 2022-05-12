WOLLUM, Sam

WOLLUM, Rev. Sam



Rev. Sam Wollum, born June 29, 1929, in North Hampton, Ohio, passed away peacefully



after a brief illness on April 25, 2022, in Fort Myers, Florida, with family by his side.



Sam was a graduate of Westville High School and an



ordained minister of the Church of God, receiving his



degree in Ministerial Studies from Anderson University. He pastored for 56 years in Ohio and Indiana and served as the



liaison to the Church of God in Chile for a decade.



Sam was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Imogene Sharp Wollum, son-in-law Michael Cunningham, parents



William Wollum and Charlotte Pencil Wollum, in-laws John Sharp and Laura Etta Bowen Sharp. Also predeceasing him were siblings Eldon, Esther Rickabaugh (Charles), and Dale Wollum, siblings-in-law Mary Sharp Neff, Frank and Phyllis Sharp McNeeley, Dale Kerr, and 4 nieces and nephews.



He is survived by his daughters Jean Ann Cunningham and Cheryl and Mike Hamilton, sister Janice Kerr, grandchildren, Kerianne Sutton, Ryan Cunningham, Zachary Fowler and



Tiffany Jones, great-grandchildren, Elili Sutton, Riley and



Mason Cunningham, as well as brother-in-law, Donald Neff, and 18 nieces and nephews.



Memorial Service will be held at Maiden Lane Church of God in Springfield, Ohio, on Saturday, May 14th at 1:00 PM.



Visitation will be available starting at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are encouraged to be made to



"Anderson University Advancement" for Dr. James Earl



Massey Intercultural Leadership Scholarship. Streaming services will be available via https://www.maidenlane.church.



Arrangements in the care of the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



