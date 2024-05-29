Wolff, Robert L. "Bob"



Wolff, Robert Louis "Bob", age 88, passed away Friday, May 24, 2024. He was born to Louis R. & Helen M. (Reger) Wolff on Apr. 11, 1936 in Dayton, OH. A 1953 graduate of Chaminade H.S., Bob earned an A.E. (Mechanical) in 1956 and a B.S. (Mechanical & Geology) in 1959 from the University of Dayton (UD), and an MBA (Industrial Management) from Xavier University in 1967. He began his service in the Army as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Engineer Corps in 1959 and served in a variety of capacities in the Army Reserves until 1971. He also served as faculty advisor to the Army Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) program at UD.



In 1958, he joined the UD faculty and was appointed to full Professor in 1982 where he co-developed the Mechanical Engineering Technology program. He worked to establish the Manufacturing Engineering Technology program later known as the Global Manufacturing Systems Engineering Technology program and served as program coordinator until his retirement in 2015 after 56 years of dedicated teaching. He was instrumental in developing the Advanced Integrated Manufacturing (AIM) Center, a joint partnership between UD and Sinclair Community College.



During his long and accomplished career at UD, he touched the lives of thousands of undergraduates helping them develop skills for success as engineers, professionals, and engaged citizens. Bob was truly a champion for all of his students as an instructor, academic advisor and mentor. He advocated for women and minorities to enter the field of engineering and worked tirelessly to recruit high school and international students to bring global perspectives to engineering. He was responsible for procuring significant grants and funding totaling over $1 million for the development of new courses, laboratory facilities and program curriculums. He solicited in-kind gifts from local manufacturing companies, which underscored his resourcefulness and "waste nothing" mentality.



Bob was an active leader in a variety of professional societies including the American Society for Engineering Education (ASEE); the Society of Manufacturing Engineers (SME), where he served as International Director; the Fluid Power Society (FPS), where he served as International President; and the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE). He actively participated in: the American Foundry Society (AFS), American Gear manufacturers Assoc. (AGMA), American Society for Quality (ASQ), American Society for Metals (ASM), International Society for Automation (ISA), National Fluid Power Assoc. NFPA), Rotational Molders Assoc. (RMA), Sigma Xi-The Scientific Research Society, and the Dayton Regional Manufacturers Assoc. (DRMA). He founded the UD student chapters of SME and SPE and served as their program advisor.



His passion for knowledge sharing led him to consult for: Scott Equipment Co., UD Research Institute, Kimberly-Clark Corp., Defense Electronics Center, Bowser-Morner Testing Labs, National Cash Register, and North American Aviation, Inc.



He humbly accepted numerous awards including: the UD Professor Emeritus Award, the UD School of Engineering's Faculty Award of Excellence in Service, the SME Award of Merit, the UD Epsilon Delta Tau Distinguished Service Award, the Department of the Army's Commander's Award for Public Service, and was inducted into the UD Army ROTC Wall of Fame.



Bob worked tirelessly to improve the social/economic vitality and the quality of life in Dayton and the greater Miami Valley. He served on the board of the East End Community Services Corp., Wayne Ave. Twin Towers Business Assoc., and chaired the Dayton Sister City Augsburg Germany Subcommittee. He was an active parishioner at St. Mary Catholic Church, and supporter of Dayton Liederkrantz-Turner (Dayton's oldest German-American club), St. Anne's Hill Historic District, and UD's 1850 Society.



In addition to the magnitude of his professional accomplishments, his greatest achievement of all was the life he created with his devoted wife Kay. He was unwavering in his generosity to lend a hand or a listening ear... or treat you to a chocolate malt when you needed it most.



He is preceeded in death by the love of his life, Katherine A. (Dorsten) Wolff, married on Oct. 4, 1958 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Dayton, OH. Bob was a loving and supportive father to Karen (Gene) Schamel, Mary Beth Walters, Doug Wolff (Lori Becker), and Jeff (Melissa) Wolff; Opa to Caitlin (Chuck) Muncy, Pamela (Akash Burney) Walters, Diane (Sean) Taylor, Evan (Kara) Wolff, James Walters, Chloe Wolff, Kevin (Mary Beth) Schamel, Emily (Jeff) Holzaepfel, Mike Schamel, Megan Wolff, Kierstin Wolff and Leah Wolff; Great-grandfather to Henry, Hudson & Ella Muncy, Cecilia Taylor, Sarah & Teddy Schamel, and coming soon, Andrew Holzaepfel; Brother to Ann Leigh (Walter Strubczewski-dec.), Mary-dec. (Bill-dec.) Buonocore, and Katie Wolff (Jay Gordin); Brother-in-law to Theresa-dec. (Ron-dec.) Thobe; Uncle to Keith Thobe, Denise Thobe, Scott (Natalie) Thobe, Becky Leigh-dec., Mike (Julie) Leigh, Jenny (Adam) McClanahan, Jessie (Scott) Whitesell, and many loving cousins and friends.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, May 31, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, corner of Xenia Ave. & Allen St., Concelebrated by Fr. Pat Tonry, S.M. and Fr. Theodore Cassidy, S.M. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Family will receive friends Thursday, May 30, 2024 from 4-8 p.m. at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Robert L. Wolff Scholarship can be made online at givenow.udayton.edu or by check made payable to the University of Dayton (Memo: Robert L. Wolff Scholarship) or mailed to: University of Dayton Advancement, Attn: Robert L. Wolff Scholarship, 300 College Park, Dayton, OH 45469-7054. Or contributions to St. Mary Catholic Church can be mailed to 310 Allen St., Dayton, OH 45410.



