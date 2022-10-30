WOLF,



Ronald Eugene, D.O.



Age 83 of Kettering, Ohio, died on November 5, 2020. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on August 30, 1937, to Eugene H. Wolf and Esther M. (Grice) Wolf, who both preceded him in death. Ronn was a 1955 graduate of Fairmont High School. He attended DePauw University and graduated from the University of Dayton in 1960 with a Bachelor of Science Degree. He attended the College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery in Des Moines, Iowa, and graduated in 1964. Ronn returned home to Dayton to complete his Family Medicine internship at Grandview Hospital. Ronn remained an active member of the Grandview staff from 1965-2000. In 1965, he joined Northeast Family Practice in Huber Heights, Ohio. Eventually, an additional medical office was opened in Huber Heights (Waynetowne), as well as an office in Medway, Ohio. As part of his medical practice, he also had the joy and privilege of delivering babies for Northeast Family Practice. Ronn retired from private practice in December 2000, after 35 years of dedication to his patients, staff and profession. Retirement was fleeting, as Ronn was not one to sit still. Aside from his family, friends, patients, and travel, Ronn loved to drive cars. He worked for CQ Printing Company as a delivery driver for several years. His final job was with the Voss Auto Network where he drove cars between local and out of state dealerships. This allowed him the joy of experiencing driving many different makes and models of cars. In 1963, Ronn married the love of his life, Nancy Helen McNeal. They made their home in Kettering, where they raised their two daughters. Ronn lived his life with love, adventure, enthusiasm and passion. He most enjoyed spending time with "his girls." Time was always better when it was spent together. A second home in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, brought many smiles, laughs and endless walks on the beach. Ronn enjoyed traveling. Anything from shelling on Sanibel, to fishing in Canada, to cheering at the Atlanta Olympics, to European vacations, to discovering new places in the US, to following his favorite sports teams on road trips, Ronn was always ready to vacation. In the 1970's and 80's he could be found traveling with an adventurous group of friends in a single engine plane to the countries and jungles of Central and South America. Ronn was a lifelong University of Dayton sports fan. His basketball spectating and cheering dates back to the days at the Fieldhouse. UD Arena was a second home during the late Fall and Winter of every year. UD football was also a "must attend" event. In addition, Ronn and his brother were original Cincinnati Bengals ticket holders. A lot of Fall Sundays were spent tailgating and cheering on the orange and black. Ronn is survived by his loving wife, Nancy; daughters Carrie (Tom) Ray and Amy Lynn Wolf; grandchildren Alexander Ray and Emily Ray; great-granddaughter Zaria Lee; brother Thomas H. Wolf; brother-in-law, Jack (MaryLee) McNeal. "Uncle Ronnnie' also leaves behind 4 nieces, their spouses and children. Ronn is also survived by his best friend, constant companion, "best dog ever," Bailey. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Tobias Funeral Home, 648 Watervilet Ave., Dayton. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:30, with a service following at 2:30. A private burial will take place at Woodland Cemetery on a future date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital



www.stjude.org