Wolf, Kathleen Ann "Kathy"



Kathleen Ann "Kathy" Wolf, age 66 of Beavercreek, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023 at home surrounded by family. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on 30 April 2023 in the Washington Room at the Presidential Banquet Center, 4548 Presidential Way, Kettering OH from 12:00 - 4:00 pm. Contact Melanie at mwolf0507@gmail.com for details and reservations. Visit www.newcomerdayton.com/Obituary/261786 for the full obituary.