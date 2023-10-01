Wolf, John

Wolf, Dr. John W.



Dr. John W. Wolf, 79, of Piqua, more recently of Dayton, passed away at 3:02 a.m. Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at Sycamore Hospital. He was born June 12, 1944 in Valley Stream, New York to the late Dr. Gerard F. and Mary R. (Simko) Wolf. He married Mary E. Groves April 23, 1983 in Ann Arbor, Michigan; and she preceded him in death February 7, 2015. Survivors include a brother, Gerard C. Wolf of Columbus; a niece and her family, Dr. Teri Wolf of Michigan; a nephew and his family, Coleman Wolf of Michigan; and his close friends, Susan & Dann Louis of Michigan. He was preceded in death by a sister, Marguerite A. "Peaches" Wolf. Dr. Wolf was a graduate of Piqua Central High School. He went on to earn his undergraduate degrees and his medical degree from Ohio State University. He served proudly in the United States Army where he was distinguished as a Major and served as a Medical Officer. He worked for many years in pediatric allergy in Dayton before his retirement. He was a past member of Greene Street United Methodist Church. Dr. Wolf was known in the United States and England for his acclaimed collection of antique glass bottles; a passion he very much enjoyed. He also enjoyed collecting various antiques over the years. He was an avid supporter of the Boonshoft Museum of Science where he made many donations of items that can still be seen on display. He loved cheering on his Ohio State Buckeyes, Piqua Indians and followed Formula One Racing closely. He will be deeply missed by those who knew him. A service to honor his life will begin at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Will Leasure officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery where full military honors will be provided by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Piqua Community Foundation P.O. Box 226 Piqua, OH 45356 or to Greene Street United Methodist Church 415 W. Greene St. Piqua, OH 45356. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.



