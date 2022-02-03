WOLF-HICKEY, Georgia M.



Age 77, of Huber Heights, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Dayspring of Miami Valley. Georgia was the Associate Director of Labor for AFL-CIO/United Way, retiring after 15 years. She was a member of AFL-CIO, CLUW, DALSAC, American Legion Post 200, VFW Post 3238 and Eagles Aries in Medway. Georgia was preceded in death by her beloved



husband, Donald L.; and parents, Joseph and Bessie Van Horn. She is survived by her sons, Michael L Allen of TN, Jeffrey S. Hickey of Lewisburg, Timothy K. Hickey of Medway; grandchildren, Aaron, Ian, Trey, Kasey, Tim Jr.; great-grandson, Kyle; and many other relatives and friends. Graveside service will be held 11 AM, Monday, February 7, 2022, at Blue Lick Cemetery, Lima, OH. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-4 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. In lieu of flowers, memorial



contributions may be made to the Cancer Society in Georgia's memory.

