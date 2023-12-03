Wolf, Charles

Family will greet friends from 4-6pm on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Routsong Funeral Home, Centerville. A funeral service will be held at 10:00am on December 9, 2023 at Routsong Funeral Home, Centerville. Burial at Woodside Cemetery in Middletown, OH. In memory of Ray, donations may be made to charity of choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.routsong.com.

