Wogoman, Paul E.



Paul E. Wogoman, age 78, of Eaton, OH, passed away on Friday, August 16th, 2024. Paul was born September 27th, 1945 in Brookville, OH to the late Russell and Beulah (Gephart) Wogoman. He worked for GM, eventually retiring after many years of service. In his later years, Paul worked for Newton Farms and Orr Farms. Along with his parents, Paul is preceded in death by three brothers, Jerry Wogoman, Russell Wogoman, Jr., and Jimmy Wogoman; and grandson Johnnie Paul Estep. Paul is survived by his wife, Deborah L. (Williams) Wogoman; children, Beth Ann (Matt) Watts, Betsy Wogoman, Devon (Robert) Moyer, David Douglas (Hope) Ulrich, and Eric Daniel (Keribeth); seven grandchildren; siblings, Beverly Spitler, Barbara Jackson, Donna (Noel) Landis, and Susie (Teddy) Landis; and a special niece, Dawn (Steve) Orr. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be sent to Preble County Humane Society. Online condolences and other remembrances can be sent to the family by visiting www.gardfuneralhome.com. The family is being served by Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, OH.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com