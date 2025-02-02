Wofford, Andrew

Wofford Jr, Andrew



Age 63, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, February 7, 2025, at Summit Christian Church, 4021 Denlinger Road, Dayton, Ohio 45426. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Greencastle Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.



