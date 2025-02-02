Wofford, Andrew

Obituaries
Feb 2, 2025
X

Wofford Jr, Andrew

Age 63, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, February 7, 2025, at Summit Christian Church, 4021 Denlinger Road, Dayton, Ohio 45426. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Greencastle Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Nossokoff, Norma
2
Postlewait, Clara
3
Ramirez, Pauline
4
Lloyd, Carol
5
Kerstanski, Virginia