WOESTE, Mary Helen



Age 96, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. She is survived by her sister-in-law Edith Woeste and 9 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her



parents, Ferdinand and Elvira Woeste as well as her three brothers, Paul, Ralph and Charles and a nephew.



She graduated from Julienne High School and retired from Chrysler after 30 years on the administrative staff.



Mary was a volunteer at Corner Cupboard for approximately 40 years. She also had been an active volunteer in the church office at St. Anthony Catholic Church in east Dayton.



Visitation will be from 10 to 11 am with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at St. Leonard Catholic Church, 8100 Clyo Road in Centerville, Ohio, on Wednesday, August 25.



Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio.



Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home,



Kettering.

