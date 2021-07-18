WOEBKENBERG, Carol June



Passed away Friday, July 9, 2021, with her family by her side at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Sarasota, Florida. Born in Hamilton, Ohio, on July 25, 1937, the daughter of Herman and



Bessie (Spivey) Robinson. She married Robert A. Woebkenberg on August 25, 1955. After retirement in 1997, Carol and Robert moved to North Port, Florida, fulfilling their dream living in the Sunshine State. She is survived by her



devoted husband of 65 years, along with her five children and their spouses who adored her: Robert A. Woebkenberg;



Robert J. (Lisa) Woebkenberg, Cindy (Joel) Bryant, Gayla (Greg) Proctor, Linda (Russell) Linton and Lisa (Greg) Adkins. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, from 10:00 AM to Noon with funeral service immediately following at Colligan Funeral Home, 437 South Third Street, Hamilton, Ohio. Burial will be held at Butler County Memorial Park, 4570 Trenton-Oxford Road, Hamilton, Ohio. To view the service for Carol and leave an online condolence, please visit



