WIVEL, Margaret Jane Brooks "Peggy"



Age 82, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Boston, MA. Peggy graduated from Middletown High School in Middletown, Ohio, in 1957. She



received her BS in Speech Pathology from Ohio University and her MA in Speech Pathology from Indiana University. Peggy was a loving wife to her



adored husband Bill – together, they forged an awe-inspiring love story that spanned 56 years. She was also a loving mother to three daughters. Peggy taught her children how to live their lives to the fullest, to push themselves to be their best and go after their dreams, and to be kind and loving along the way. She was a teacher, impacting the lives of the countless children she helped to overcome their challenges with patience, kindness, and



compassion. Peggy was an impressive artist and had a lovely singing voice, bringing the gift of carols to the family's cherished Christmas gatherings. She was an extrovert who loved to be around people, with life-long friends recalling joyous memories of "kayaking, dinner groups, and lots of girl's trips." Peggy was known for her quick wit, and how she loved to deliver a good line or joke. She was patient, funny, strong, courageous, and ever-so loving and giving. She embraced life to the end. As her treasured childhood friend wrote, "I shall always miss you, but I will always have you in my heart."



Peggy was preceded in death by her parents William Henry Brooks "Bill" and Jane Elizabeth Huber Brooks; brother



William James Brooks "Jim," and cousin Marcia Brown. She is survived by her husband William Burns Wivel "Bill"; youngest brother Fred Huber Brooks and his wife Susan Brooks; her three daughters Elizabeth, Jennifer, and Kirsten; two grandsons and three granddaughters; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Ocean View Presbyterian Church, 67 Central Avenue, Ocean View, DE, with Pastor Terence Dougherty officiating. A reception will be held in the church following the service to further celebrate Peggy's life. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to friends and family for all the support in their time of grief. Condolences may be sent to the family at kirstenbauman@hotmail.com.

