Withrow, Eva

Withrow, Eva Joyce

Eva Joyce Withrow, age 90, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Funeral service 11 am Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3801 Fairbanks Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 10 am -11 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Fairview Cemetery, Bowling Green, Kentucky. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.

