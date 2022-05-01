WITHERSPOON,



Ronald R.



82 years of age, passed on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Raydiant Health Care of New Port Richey, Florida.



Ronald was born February 24, 1940, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Howard and Annabelle Witherspoon. Ronald was a graduate of Madison Township High School and had an Associate Degree. Ronald was a United States Navy veteran who served on the U.S.S. Canisteo



(AO-99). After his Honorable Discharge, he resumed his career as a musician, and award-winning truck salesman.



Ronald started playing the trumpet at an early age and played with The Big Bands, Jazz Bands, Rhythm and Blues Bands. He also recorded an album in Dayton with the band Melting Pot.



Ronald moved to Florida in the mid 80's and continued his love of playing the trumpet. Playing with Johnny G. Lyon Band, Taxi, Hip Pocket, and other bands in the Tampa area.



He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Dolores (Lori), daughter, Amy Peake, brother, John Michael of Moraine, Ohio, 3 stepchildren, 11 grandchildren, and a host of great-grandchildren, nephews, cousins, and friends.

