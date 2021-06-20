WISE, Shirley

WISE (Redkey),



Shirley Ann



Age 80, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Mt. Pleasant Assisted Living in Monroe, Ohio. Shirley was born in



Middletown, Ohio, on May 12, 1941. She was raised by



her maternal grandparents



Benjamin H. and Laura Miller after her mother Anna Mae Redkey passed away when she was just 4 months old. She



attended Hamilton High School where she met and married her high school sweetheart, David Wise in 1957. They were married 55 years until his death in 2013. She was Executive Secretary at the John Aarp Co. in Middletown until closing but her passion since 1974 was raising, showing and grooming her beloved Yorkshire Terriers. She was a longtime member of the Yorkshire Terrier Club of America (YTCA) and Eastern Star,



Cardinal Chapter #140.



Mom was known to everyone as the "Yorkie Lady". The dogs were her life and obsession and it was only fitting she passed during the weekend of her favorite dog show, Westminster. She got her first yorkie, Brandywine, with a small inheritance from her grandfather. Shannon, Angel, Ashley, Guy, Meghan, Lily, Lacey, Sophie, Gaby, Haley, Victoria, Summer and Isabella followed, creating the 'Wises Yorkies' legacy. Over the next 45 years, along came many wonderful and cherished friends she made along the way.



She is survived by her daughter Susan and her wife, Chie Yoshimura who she also considered a daughter. She was



preceded in death by her brother, Jean Redkey in 2003. She never got over the sudden loss of her friend, Sharon Foust in 2014 or beloved cousin Carole Winkle in 2020.



Interment will be at Rose Hill Burial Park, Hamilton, Ohio, in a glass-front niche in the Rose Mausoleum to be filled with a very tiny fraction of her massive collection of favorite Yorkie things. A Celebration of Life complete with cake, because we all know mom loved cake, will follow at a later date.



We want to thank her wonderful physician Dr. Omer Hurlburt III and the staff at Mt. Pleasant and Hospice of Dayton for their great care. Mom will be greatly missed by her treasured furbabies Summer, Isabella Kitten and her beloved granddog Stitch, her family and all who knew her – and their dogs.

