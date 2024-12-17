Wirrig, Evelyn

Wirrig (Stein), Evelyn Mae



Evelyn Mae Wirrig 92, of Dayton passed away Friday December 13, 2024. Evelyn was born April 9, 1932 in Dayton to the late William L. and Irene L. (Heet) Stein, also preceding her in death was her beloved husband of 65 years, Robert L. Wirrig in 2020. Evelyn leaves to cherish her memory, her children Dave (Denise) Wirrig, Nancy (Doug) Becker, Chip (Brenda) Wirrig; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren. Her family would like to extend a special thank you to family and friends who have been with us throughout the years. There will be a visitation at Calvary Cemetery Chapel, 1625 Calvary Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45409, Thursday, December 19, starting at 9:00 am, followed by a funeral service at 10 am. Evelyn will be buried next to her beloved Robert following services. If desired, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. To share a memory of Evelyn with her family and read complete obituary, please visit: www.tobias-fh.com.



