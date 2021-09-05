WINTERSTEEN, Denis "Denny"



Denis "Denny" Wintersteen, age 80, of Kettering, went to be with the Lord on August 24, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.



He was preceded in death by his parents Edgar and Evelyn (Somers) Wintersteen, and



his brother Gerald "Gerry" Wintersteen.



Denny is survived by his loving wife of 49 years Sue (Schroeder) Wintersteen; three children Terri (Ray) Briscoe, Kristen Harvey and her significant other Keith Alasti, Brad Wintersteen and his significant other



Brandee Jones; grandchildren Jamie (Brad) Buschur, Lindsey Bailey, Andrew Harvey, Luke Harvey, Laura Wintersteen; great-grandchildren, Jacob Redavide, Jordan Bailey, McKenzy Buschur; niece Michelle Ernst, and nephew John (Jamie) Wintersteen.



Denny retired from General Motors as Supervisor of the Tool Room and pursued a second career in car sales.



He lived a life devoted to his family and faith. He was a dedicated father, husband and loyal friend. Denny was a true gentleman.



The family would like to thank Hospice of Dayton for their wonderful care during the last days of his life.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420 in Denny's memory or to the charity of your choice.



Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH 45429. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.



Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Kettering Chapel. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for Denny's family.

