WINSTON, Kerfinal Reece



(Born Eric Lee Bonner), aged 60, departed this life unexpectedly. He was a proud Bronco, having attended Jefferson Township High School, and was a 2017 graduate of Wilberforce University. He was very active with Narcotics Anonymous, and was a lifelong member of the Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, and on the ministerial alliance. Kerfinal was preceded in death by his birth mother, Paulette Bonner; his brother, Mark S. Winston, Sr., and his father, Samuel N. Winston, Sr. He leaves to cherish his memory, his sons,



Brandon Thomas and Blair Anthony Winston; his loving



mother, Bobbie Jean Winston; Brothers, Rodney D. Bonner, Charles G. Bonner, and Samuel N. Winston, Jr; Sisters, Terrie (Parker) Thomas, Lalani Spain, and Natalie (Malcolm) McClure; Devoted aunts, Sandra Jean Norman and Karla Mae Harrison; Life-long friends, Samuel D. Maddox and Dennis Turner. He



also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Walk through visitation 9:30 – 10:30 AM, Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at H. H. Roberts Mortuary. Graveside services to follow, 11 A.M. West Memory Gardens. MASKS ARE



REQUIRED. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to American Diabetes Association-in honor of Kerfinal.



