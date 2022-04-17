WINSTEAD, Ruth Esther



Ruth Esther Winstead, age 90, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Ruth was born September 10, 1931, in Hancock County, Tennessee, to the late Elihu and Julia Lawson (Trent).



Ruth worked as a stay at home Mom, and was known to be an excellent cook and cleaner. She was also a member of the Faith Missionary Baptist Church.



Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of over 58 years Darrell Winstead in 2004; siblings, Reverend Harold Lawson, Estell Lawson, Evelyn Reed, Kathleen Case, and Joyce Helton.



She is survived by her daughter, Janet (Gary Lee) Hetterich; son, Rick Winstead; grandchildren, Jackie, Gary Lee, Samantha, Natisha, and Nikki; great-grandchildren, Lacey, Candice, Dustin, Ashlee, Gary Lee III, Landon, Kellen, Grayson, Michael, Brooklyn, Steven Jacob, and Faith; great-great-grandchildren, Macy, Luke (Eli), Ella, Aubree, Ruby and Leelan James; sister-in-law, Kathleen Lawson; special niece and nephew, Carol Stewart, and Gary Lawson.



A visitation for Ruth will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, Ohio 45005. Following the visitation will be a funeral service at 12:00 PM.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Winstead family.



