WINKLER, Richard "Dick"



Richard "Dick" Winkler, age 95, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022. He was born to the union of Rayburn Winkler and Lucy Wilson on November 28, 1927.



Richard exhibited an outstanding work ethic, always going above and beyond in whatever he chose to do. He was an avid gardener, enjoyed hunting, fishing, and family gatherings of all kinds.



He was a long time member of the Immanuel Baptist Church of Hamilton, where he coached the softball team for many years, participated in the Side by Side Sunday school class, served as a trustee and sang in the choir. Richard's most recent contribution to the church community was attending the First Baptist Church of Hamilton.



He was preceded in death in death by his parents, his first wife, Geraldine Lindner, his sister, Della R. Onkst, and his granddaughter, Kerri Hintermeister.



Richard is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, June; daughters, Marcia Ellen Barnett (Roy), Linda Susan Knoll, and Gloria Jean Loveland (Jeffrey); grandchildren Rick Hintermeister, Tony Knoll, Joel Loveland (Johanna), Taryn Petro (Nick), and Marshall Loveland (Sarah); nine great-grandchildren, and a host of other loving family members and friends.



Visitation will be at The Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, Ohio 45011 from 3:00pm-5:00pm on Friday, December 16, 2022. Services will begin at 5:00pm. Pastor Orville Roach, officiating.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared atwww.rosehillfunerals.com for the Winkler family.

