WINKLER, Daisy H.



Daisy H. Winkler, age 81 of Hamilton, moved on to her Heavenly home on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Daisy was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on December 12, 1940, to James Hubert and Nellie Rosie (Brandenburg) Rowland. Daisy was so well known and loved by everyone that knew her. She was a self-proclaimed "crazy cat lady"; those that knew her knew that Garfield and Henry were the loves of her life. On Valentine's Day in 1989, Daisy married her best friend, Morgan J. Winkler and is finally reunited with him. Daisy was a dedicated and active member of The First Baptist Church of Ross. Daisy retired from Square D, after many years of service, and truly enjoyed her role as Union President there. Her presence will be greatly missed by everyone that knew her.



Daisy is survived by her daughters, Brenda (fiance, Jay Groob) Beyersdoerfer and Lois (the late Dan) Alfred; her daughter-in-law, Sandy Tussey; her son-in-law, Robert Taggart; her stepchildren, Shelia Abney, Linda (the late Jerry) Allen, Sherri (Mike) Smith and John (Faye) Winkler; her grandchildren, Brittany (fiance, OB Chapman) Logsdon, Annette (Scott) Workman, Scott (Delmy) Taggart, Chris Taggart, Chris (Monica) Manning, Jennifer Manning, Lauren (Corey) Flynn and Victoria (Tanner) Rosenbalm; her numerous other grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Daisy is reunited in Heaven with her parents; her husband of 17 years, Morgan J. Winkler; her children, Gary Tussey, Nancy Taggart and Ronnie White; her grandsons, Blake and Brooks Beyersdoerfer; and her eight siblings.



Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Sunday, October 23, 2022, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, October 23, 2022, to 4:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home with Pastor Rob Rosenbalm and Pastor Jim Miller co-officiating. Burial will be held at Darrtown Cemetery on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 11:00 AM.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at The Legacy, Liberty Ridge and ProMedica Hospice for their compassionate and loving care they showed to Daisy.

