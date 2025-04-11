Winkler, Catherine D. "Kitty"



age 95, of Dayton passed away Wednesday, April 9, 2025. She was a long-time member of Precious Blood Catholic Church. Kitty graduated from St. Joseph Hospital Mt. Clemons, MI with her RN in 1950, then Mount St. Joseph Cincinnati, OH in 1953 with a B.S. She then went to the University of Dayton and received her Master's in Education in 1988. From 1955 - 1959 she was the Assistant Director of Nursing at Good Samaritan Hospital. She retired from Dayton Public Schools as a nurse. Catherine was preceded in death by her loving husband, James; mother and father, Mary and Paul Hofstetter; son, James Jr.; and brother-in-law, Fred Nezdropa. She is survived by sons, James C. (Laurie) and Ronald P. (Laura); grandsons, RJ, Ryan (Megan), and Robbie (Kristin); great-grandchildren, Remi and CJ; and sister, Mary Nezdropa of Michigan. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30am Monday, April 14, 2025 at Precious Blood Catholic Church. The family will receive friends from 9:30am until the time of Mass. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Eternal Word Television Network, 5817 Old Leeds Rd. Irondale, AL 35210. Arrangements entrusted to Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com



