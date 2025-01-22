Winkle, James "Jim"



Winkle, James "Jim" L., age 88, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away Monday, January 13, 2025 at Westover Retirement Community. He was born in Richmond, Indiana on November 29, 1936 to Edna (Fenwick) and W. Wayne Winkle.



He graduated from Hamilton High School in 1954. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati College of Pharmacy in 1958. Jim was a pharmacist at Gallager Drug Store and Dubois Drugs prior to opening the Winkle Discount Drug Store. He sold his drug store in 1980 and began a new career as an investment representative with Patrick Financial.



In 2007, the University of Cincinnati renamed their pharmacy school to The University of Cincinnati James L. Winkle Pharmacy School. This honor was for his achievements, charitable donations, and dedication to the profession.



On November 8, 1943 Life Magazine featured the 300 block of Progress Ave., Hamilton, OH as an "American Block." Jim, his parents and neighbors were featured in many photos for this article. Jim lived in his Progress Avenue home for 80 years.



Jim served in the National Guard. He was a member of the YMCA Board and supported The Fitton Center for Creative Arts activities. He was a member of The Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed photography, traveling, jazz and Frank Sinatra.



Jim is survived by his long term friend and care giver, Mary Kay Johnson, and colleagues, Pat Hogan and Norm Dingeldein.



