Windon, Paul

Paul Windon (63),passed away peacefully in his home next to his loving wife Jo Windon February 8,2024. Paul is proceeded in death by his first Wife Robin Windon his granddaughter Cassie Pelfrey his sons Brad Windon Jp Windon and his parents. Paul is survived by his wife of 16 years Jo Windon his daughter Tami Pelfrey, Amber(Brandon) Strayer. Paul was very loved by not only his family but his many friends as well. Paul had a great sense of humor and loved to see people smile. Those who knew Paul knew music was a big part of his life as he shared that with many. His family will be holding a celebration of life, Saturday the 17 from 2-5 at the Lions Club Springfield OH.

