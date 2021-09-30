WILSON, Wendell



Wendell Wilson passed in peace on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the age of 96 in Hamilton, OH. Wendell is



survived by his wife Geraldine Williams, his children Wendell Keith Wilson and Deborah Jo Stinger, grandchildren Thomas Scott Stinger and his wife Rosa, Jonathan Scott Stinger, and



Emily Ann (Wilson) Haines and her husband Gerritt, and great-grandchildren Liam and Paisley. Wendell was preceded in death by his first wife and our matriarch Thelma June (McPherson), and granddaughter Rachel Lee Wilson.



Wendell's life was defined by love for family, determined hard work obtaining goals, helping others whenever he could, and having a friendly nature that had a positive impact on everyone. Wendell was born on June 25, 1925, in Owsley County, Kentucky, to Arthur and Laura Belle (Treadway)



Wilson. He deferred high school graduation to serve as a



Seabee in the United States Navy during WWII, where he was stationed at Saipan and Sasebo, Japan. At wars end, he



returned home to complete his education at Owsley County High School where he met his first love, Thelma June McPherson. They were married on July 4, 1947, and earned their diplomas the following spring. They moved to Hamilton, OH, where Wendell was employed by the Fisher Body Company. At the outbreak of the Korean War, Wendell was recalled to service by the United States Navy and was stationed in



Tokyo, Japan, in a supportive role. Upon return to Ohio,



Wendell and Thelma set about having a family and building their life together. Wendell was quickly promoted to Supervisor at Fisher Body. In 1965 he moved his young family to a 160-acre farm close to Oxford, OH, where he pursued his dream of ranching red Hereford cattle. Wendell worked day and night at the farm and Fisher Body, where he ultimately retired as General Foreman in 1980. He retired from farming in 1993 and set about traveling the world and generally enjoying life with Thelma and family until her untimely passing in 2000. In 2006 Wendell married Geraldine Williams and spent his remaining years enjoying life with family, traveling, remodeling, and gardening. Wendell was also preceded in death by his mother and father Arthur and Laura (Treadway) Wilson, his brothers, sisters and their spouses Velma (Wilson) and Ray Daniel, Glen and Frieda (Begley) Wilson, Dorsey and Yolanda (Maccarone) Wilson, Elmo and Besse (George) Wilson, and Leatrice (Wilson) and John Horst. Funeral services will be held at the Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, OH, on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Visitation will be held from 9:30 am to 11:00 am, with funeral services officiated by Rev. Dr. Randy Stearns starting at 11:00 am. Interment will follow privately at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati, 4310 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242. The family asks that all guests visiting to the funeral home to please wear a face covering. Online condolences are available at



