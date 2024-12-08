Wilson, Thomas Frederick "Wilson"



Thomas Fredrick Wilson, 83 of Auburndale, Florida passed away peacefully on December 2, 2024. He was born on July 3, 1941, in Springfield, Ohio to Fredrick Thomas and Ruth Madeline Wilson. Tom's passion for all things athletic began at Springfield South High School when he was known as Tommy Wilson on the football, basketball and baseball teams. Basketball took him to the University of Tennessee with a full athletic scholarship under the coaching of Ray Mears. While there he became a member of the lettermen's club and was later inducted into the hall of fame. Tom had a love of education and athletics. His life and career reflected that love. His career began teaching and coaching at Newport High School in Newport, Tennessee. After returning to Springfield Tom began teaching geography, physical education and coaching at Roosevelt Jr. High. He continued his career at Northeastern High School in Springfield then went on to be the athletic director and basketball coach at Clark State Community College. Even on the weekends, Tom was still involved in athletics, through officiating high school football and basketball games. He ended his career as a counselor and athletic director at Urbana High School. In retirement Tom achieved his dream of moving to Florida and living in a golf community; where he dominated most tournaments and eventually served as the community's golf manager helping organize and run day-to-day events. His love of golf also took him to Disney World where he was employed at a resort golf course. His passion also included his wife and family. He met Mary Anna Miller in eighth grade and was married for 47 years until her death in 2008. Education and athletics were passed on to his children. All who followed in his footsteps and became educators; as well as involved with athletics in their own right. In October 2010 Tom was fortunate enough to find Mary Lee Medeiros. A retired educator who shared an interest in golf and all things Florida with him. A cancer diagnosis slowed life down for Tom and Mary Lee. Even though life had slowed down, Tom continued to fight for several years until succumbing to the disease. He is survived by his three children: Jenny (Glenn) Daniel of Troy, Ohio, Jeff Wilson of Cartersville, Georgia, and Jill (Steve) Brown of Springfield; five grandchildren: Matthew (Kara), Megan (Joe), Taylor, Nick and Ryan and two great grandchildren: Brooks and Ella; wife: Mary Lee and two sisters: Kay Kuss and Patti Wilson. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 9th from 5-7:00 p.m. at the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME where services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. The burial following the service will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the American Cancer Society or University of Tennessee Athletic Scholarship. To view his memorial video or leave online condolences please visit www.littletonandrue.com





