WILSON, Tammy



Tammy Wilson, 56, of Springfield, passed away March 6, 2022, at the OSU Medical



Center. She was born September 27, 1965, in Springfield. Tammy was a graduate of Springfield South High School, and she had worked at Assurant. Survivors include her sister, Cheryl (Steve) Earley; four nephews, Steve (Kristen) and Lucas (Nicki) Earley, Robert Dodson, and Vincent; two nieces, Patti Pearlman and Julie Carrino; and her best friend/brother, Johnny "Bub" Ray. She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty (Rice) Lewandowski; father, Ralph Wilson; and sister, Delores Carrino. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

