WILSON, SHARON

WILSON (Akers), Sharon



Sharon (Akers) Wilson, 59 of Bellefontaine, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Monarch Skilled Nursing & Rehab, Marysville.



Sharon was born March 5, 1962, in Urbana, Ohio, the daughter of the late Gene and Fern (Brown) Akers. She was a member of the West Mansfield Baptist Church. She spent most of her career as a teacher at Marysville Elementary School. Sharon enjoyed playing board games with her family, volunteering with Community Wednesday School and Vacation Bible School and antiquing. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.



Sharon is survived by her husband, Tom Wilson; son, Joseph (Jessie) Wilson; daughter, Kaitlyn (Nick) Saunders; grandchildren, Gabriel and Abigail Wilson; brother, Robert (Cindy) Akers as well as 4 nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Thomas "Andy" Wilson and sister, Kathy Akers.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021, in the FRESHWATER, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, North Lewisburg, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in the funeral home with Rev./pastor officiating.



Burial will follow in the Middleburg Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.



