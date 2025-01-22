Wilson, Scott



Scott E. Wilson age 51 of West Chester passed away on Saturday January 18, 2025. He was born on June 5, 1973 in Hamilton the son of the late Arthur Ray and Margarete (nee Nafe) Wilson Sr. Scott is survived by two children Scott Wilson (girlfriend Sierra) and Lacie Wilson; three grandchildren Emery Wilson, Bentley Wilson, and Laney Jo Wilson; the love of his life Billie Ward; two siblings Arthur "Ray" (Robin) Wilson and Timothy Wilson; step dad John Watkins; nephew Jared Epperson. Visitation will be on Saturday January 25, 2025 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 10:00AM until the time of funeral at 12:00PM with Pastor Matt Holman officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com. A life celebration will be held immediately following the burial at Heaven Sent Banquet Hall 2225 Pleasant Ave Hamilton 45015.



