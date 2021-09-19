WILSON, Roy O.



On September 14, 2021, we lost a man of great faith and generosity. Roy Orville Wilson died while under the care of Bella Care Hospice at the Widows Home. He was born in



Dayton on March 28, 1926, to Friedonia Elizabeth Brockhaus Wilson and Florus E. Wilson, the third of four children. Family, music, and his faith were the cornerstones of his life. His education at Wilbur Wright High School was interrupted by WW II. He served in the Navy on Saipan before resuming high school and graduating in 1947. Roy worked for and then owned his father's business, Wilson Auto Service, at the corner of Xenia and St. Paul in East Dayton. For years he was also a locksmith, coming to the rescue of folks who had locked themselves out of their cars. Roy's family was very involved at Wayne Avenue EUB Church where he and his sisters sang in the choir under the direction of their mother. He often sang solos, led singing, and



performed at church events. It was at church that he met Mary Weiss, newly arrived from South Bend, Indiana. They married on May 28, 1949. When Wayne Ave. Church closed because of Route 35 construction, the family moved to Hope Church. After Mary died in 1991, Roy went to a hospice



bereavement class where he met Linda Timmons. They were married on May 19, 2001. Once retired, he pursued more



music opportunities, becoming a regular in a "Seven Last Words" Choir and playing French horn in The University of Dayton's New Horizons Band. He also enjoyed woodworking and woodcarving, going to all types of museums, attending concerts, and learning. He was a wonderful grandfather,



often making the 200 mile trek to see his grandchildren's



performances. He loved the French horn trios that he and his grandchildren played in front of the Christmas tree every year. Roy was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Alice Kathryn Spitler, Janet Dunn, and Harold Wilson; and first wife, Mary. He is survived by wife, Linda; daughter, Susan (David) Wynn of Barberton, OH; grandchildren, Casey (Sarah) Wynn of Odenton, MD, and Carly Wynn of Lexington, KY; and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends. Calling hours will be on September 22 from 9:30 to 11 at Hope UM Church, prior to the 11 a.m. funeral, Rev. Jason Bunger officiating. Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery. Contributions in Roy's memory may be made to Hope United Methodist Church or Bella Care Hospice. Final arrangements have been entrusted to TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-BELMONT.

