WILSON, Robert Allen



Passed away May 14, 2022, in Morton Grove, Illinois, age 82. Son of Laverne and Magdalene Wilson, formerly of Amherst Place in Dayton, he was an alumni of Fairview Class of 1957. He attended the University of Chicago but was a rabid Ohio State fan. After serving in the U.S. Army, he entered the travel industry and was an executive with Ozark Airlines and Budget Rent-a-Car before becoming a marketing consultant. Preceded in death by his parents and his wife Jody, he is survived by his children, Dana Easley (MN) and Evan Wilson (IL), and sisters Kim Grossman (IL) and Magda Houtz (OH).

