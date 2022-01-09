WILSON, Robert



Known by most as Bobby and more affectionately as Dad and Papa, passed away after a



courageous battle with cancer just one day shy of his 77th birthday on December 31, 2021.



He was born, the youngest of twelve children on January 1, 1945, in Washington Court House, Ohio. In High School, he was a successful and decorated athlete. After High School he went to work at Navistar until he was drafted into The United States Army.



After serving in The Army, he returned to work at Navistar where he worked for 39 years until he retired. He was a hard working employee, and a friend to everyone he worked with. There wasn't a single day of complaint. He was often heard saying "I'm thankful to have a job to provide for my family."



Family… no other word meant more to him. He started his family when he met and married the love of his life, Wanda. Together they had two beautiful daughters, Shannon and Amber. Robert and Wanda spent 23 loving years together



before she preceded him in death. Even after her passing, his love for his wife never wavered.



He is survived by his two daughters: Shannon and Amber; four grandchildren: Shanelle, Blake, Maya and Izabelle; three



sisters: Lucille, JoAnn, and Margaret; other family members, and countless friends. He will always be remembered for his love, his loyalty, his strength, his kind heart, and his humor.



Service for Robert Wilson will be held Monday, January 10, at Second Missionary Baptist Church. 615 S. Wittenberg Ave, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be at 12 noon until time of service which will be at 1:00 pm with Reverend Carl Hutchins officiating. Interment will follow the service where his body will be laid to rest next to his wife at Ferncliff Cemetery.

