WILSON, Mary

WILSON (Randall),



Mary O.



91, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 3, 2021. She was born on September 25, 1929, in Urbana, Ohio, the daughter of the late



Russell and Sheila Randall. Mary is survived by her son;



Cecil. E. (Brenda) Wilson; daughters, Debbie (Bob)



Lemmons and Angela (Rod) Jenkins; grandchildren, Sheila Denney, Richard Lemmons, Cecil Jr. "Buddy" (April) Wilson, and Holly (Kevin) Neth; great-grandchildren, Kai Denney, Sean (Kelis) Denney, Tallon Ford, Joan E. (Tyler) Jenkins, Richard (Tay) Jenkins, Jeffery Jenkins, Steven Neth, Tyler Neth, and Trey Neth; and great-great-granddaughter, Paislee Denney. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years,



Richard Wilson; two daughters, Suzie Wilson and Joan Wilson; and several brothers and sisters. Mary loved to bake cookies and was a loving and devoted mother, grandma, great-grandma, and great-great-grandma. She will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.



Family and friends will be received on Friday, May 7, 2021, from 11:00-12:30 PM at Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center. The service will begin at 12:30 PM, officiated by Pastor Nathan Carey. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting



www.jacksonlytle.com



