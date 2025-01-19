Wilson, Mary "Jane"



Mary Jane Shaffer was born June 20, 1931 in Fredericktown, Ohio to David and Eura (Weller) Shaffer, went to be with the Lord on January 15, 2025. She graduated from Fredericktown High School in 1949 and then received her BSL degree from Cincinnati Bible Seminary, Cincinnati, Ohio in 1953. After her graduation from the Seminary she came to Springfield and served as church secretary and choir director at the First Christian Church. She served in this capacity until 1978.



In 1978, she married John Wilson and continued serving the church in Women's Ministries, Widows' Ministries, Missions and many other areas of the church. Their home was a place of wonderful hospitality for visiting missionaries, evangelists and many, many family gatherings. Her generous and welcoming spirit was a hallmark of her life.



John and Jane enjoyed visiting the more than 70 "Timothies" and "Priscillas" who were a part of First Christian Church and now serve churches and other ministries throughout the United States and on mission fields around the world. She continued to keep in touch with those who served and daily prayed for them.



Jane was preceded in death by her parents, her three brothers, Richard Shaffer, Ralph Shaffer and Marvin Shaffer and their spouses, and her two sisters, Marguerite Shaffer Gregg and Helen Shaffer Swihart and their spouses. Jane was the last remaining member of her immediate family.



Her husband, John, preceded her in death in 2012. She was also preceded in death by step-children, Joanne Trude, David Wilson and their spouses and Kathy Wilson. She is survived by two step-daughters, Marcia (Tom) Pembleton and Cheryl (Don) Stites, step-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank Oakwood Village Assisted Living staff for their wonderful care of Jane the past four years.



Visitation will be at First Christian Church, 3638 Middle Urbana Road, Springfield, Ohio on Friday, January 24 beginning at 10:00 a.m. Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to First Christian Church.



The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





