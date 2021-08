WILSON, Julie Clark



Age 63, passed away on Thursday, July 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles "Jim" and Joanne Clark. She is survived by her cousin, Dena Wenzler; devoted friend, Milt Willis; friends, Father Anthony Datillo, John Krebs, Brian Roberts and other family and friends. Services in the care of Tobias Funeral Home, Belmont Chapel, Dayton, OH. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



