WILSON, Julia

WILSON (Powell),



Julia Lee



Julia Lee (Powell) Wilson, age 97, of Franklin, OH, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at her daughter's house in Miamisburg, OH, with family at her side. She was born May 18, 1924, in Irvine, KY, to the late E.P. Powell and Rhoda



(Johnson) Powell. She moved from Kentucky to Indiana and then to Ohio in the 1940's. She worked in her early years at The Chas. A. Maish Co. in Franklin, OH. She met the love of her life, Robert L. Wilson and married on November 27, 1946, in Franklin. They were married 59 years. She enjoyed quilting, embroidery, baking pies, gardening, collecting antiques, spending time with her family and especially at the holidays. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and family throughout the West, Florida, and Gatlinburg, TN. Julia enjoyed collecting and riding in antique cars with her husband. She liked to talk to her family about her days in Kentucky. Her grandson, Tommy, called her "his Kentucky girl". Her grandsons, Justin and Tommy called her "Grandma Jenkins" when they were little boys. Her granddaughters, Elizabeth and Lisa enjoyed playing at her house with their Polly Pockets and spending holidays there. Julia's great-grandsons, Cruz and Nash liked going to her barn to look for snakes and snakeskins.



Julia attended Grand Avenue/Towne Boulevard Church of God for over 50 years. She taught Sunday School and helped with Vacation Bible School. Julia loved watching the hummingbirds, deer, fox and wild turkeys on her property. She enjoyed rides to Germantown Dam and watching nature. Julia was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Wilson, her nine sisters and brothers, Dollie Bullins, Naomi Bullins, Edna



Henderson, Etta Benge, Cordie Powell, Viola Walters, Ollie Settles, Robert Powell and Aaron Powell. Julia is survived by her daughters, Beverly (Jim) Hudson of Carlisle, OH, Shirley Harmeyer of Miamisburg, OH; grandchildren, Tommy Bair (Deanna Frieszell) of Miamisburg, OH, Justin (Dayna)) Bair of Franklin, OH, Elizabeth (Cody) Jordan of Lancaster, OH, Lisa (Vince) Michaels of Kettering, OH,; her great-grandchildren, Cruz and Nash Bair, their mother, Brittany Bair, Weyland



Michaels and Lourdes Jasmine Osborne; her step-great-grandchildren, Cody Barnett, Emree Barnett, Haylie Scheben. She is also survived by several special nieces, Sue Macher, Charlotte DeLong, Cheryl Jackson, Lynn Heizer and Margaret Ann Moore. Margaret was her antiquing buddy and she always called Aunt Julia, "Miss Happy Shoes". Julia is also survived by several special church friends, Juanita Sebastian, Wanda Pelfrey, Beverly Davis, Darlene Howard and Jerry and Jo Ann Minor. Also survived by her daughter Shirley's special neighbor and childhood friend, Sharon Jackson. Sharon helped in getting her mail and newspaper daily. Julia will be missed by her family and friends. The family would like to thank the Hospice of Dayton Nurses, Lorraine, Suzanne and Andrea for the special care they gave. Family suggests memorials to Hospice of Dayton. Funeral Services will be 1pm Friday, September 10, 2021, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, OH, with Pastor Jerry Minor and Pastor Terry Ball officiating. Burial will be in Woodhill Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 11am to 1pm at the funeral home.

