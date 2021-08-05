WILSON, Jennifer Lynne



Jennifer Lynne Wilson, 52, of West Chester, Ohio, passed away on August 1, 2021, at UC West Chester Hospital. She was born April 29, 1969, the daughter of Peter W. and Judith R. (Smith) Mengel.



In 1991 Jennifer graduated with Honors from the University of Cincinnati with a BS in Criminal Justice. She moved back to Butler County and under the leadership of Judge David J. Niehaus, Jennifer worked as a counselor in the Butler County All Boys Detention Center before transferring to the Butler County Probation office. During those five years she helped countless young men and women. Jennifer grew up with a strong spirit of patriotism. During Operation Desert Storm she helped organize many "Operation Orange Ribbon" rallies in Hamilton and Butler county. She never missed the opportunity to thank a Veteran, especially all Vietnam Veterans. Jennifer's love of the Military is what drew her attention to her husband, a Gulf War, US



Navy Submarine Veteran. Jennifer taught her four children the courage to walk up to a Veteran and thank them for their service and shake their hand. Jennifer had a love of History, reading every book she could find on WWII and its Holocaust survivors. She was honored to volunteer at the Cincinnati



Underground Railroad museum as a docent during the Gates of Auschwitz exhibit. Jennifer's love of travel took her and her family to several Civil War battle fields. Her most favorite was Antietam/Manassas. Visiting Civil War reenactments, she



discovered a love for baking breads in Dutch ovens and Norticware. As a Homemaker, Jennifer homeschooled her four children. Stopped only after four strokes made it difficult to continue those responsibilities. In recent years, Jennifer



enjoyed Antiquing, going to Flea markets, bird watching in her backyard. Keeping her overnight bag packed, she was



always ready for her next adventure, going to the Great Smokey Mountains, Disney World, and Cedar Point. If an overnight trip was not an option, you could find Jennifer at Kings Island enjoying a chocolate twist cone and riding the train.



Jennifer is survived by her Husband of 26 years, Kristian Wilson; Parents, Peter and Judith Mengel; Sons, Jonah Ray Austin Wilson, Luke Nathaniel Kristian Wilson, and Joel Titus Wilson; Daughter, Lydia Susannah Wilson; Siblings, Laurel Johnson (Mengel) Brother, Peter C. Mengel



Visitation will be 10:00am-11:30 am on Friday, August 6, 2021, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Memorial Selight rvice will follow at 11:30 am with Pastor Steve Peele officiating. Burial will be at North Monroe Cemetery. After the Burial, family and friends are invited to come and enjoy light refreshments and celebrate Jennifer's life at the Middletown Church of the



Nazarene two blocks North of Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, if you would like, send a donation to the Non-profit Neurofit Physical Therapy Gym. Please send your gift to Amy Bertram, PT, DPT Neurofit Gym, 4155 Tonya Trail, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. To leave online condolences for the family please visit



www.breitebach-anderson.com