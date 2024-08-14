Wilson, George S.



George Stuart Wilson, of Middletown -- known affectionately by family and friends as Smudge or Smudgy -- passed away shortly after 10:00 am on Saturday, August 10, 2024 at Majestic Care. He was 90. He'll be fondly remembered and deeply missed as truly a special person. George never met a stranger; always endearing himself to those around him. A graduate of Middletown High School, George attended Miami University and Michigan State University prior to joining the United States Air Force to serve during the Korean War. He began his professional career at Armco Steel where he retired in 2002 as Claims Correspondent. Shortly thereafter, he began a second career at Verity Middle School where he had many roles and truly loved being around the students. George was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy (Parlett) Wilson, in 2006, and by his father, George A. Wilson; mother, Mary Lou Holstein; and stepfather, Sylvester Shetter. He and Nancy are survived by their three children  Mary Anne Huff (Mike Dorsey), Stuart (Diane), and Guy (Kathi)  and six Grandchildren  Joshua Huff, Hayley Jaimes (Mac), Adam Wilson (Anne), Gabrielle Wilson, Brant Wilson, and Olivia Wilson. Smudgy was an avid sports fan. He attended Cincinnati Reds Opening Day for 40 consecutive years. He and Stuart were longtime Cincinnati Bengals season ticket holders. He passed his love for the Reds and Bengals onto his children and grandchildren. For many years during his Armco career, Smudge enjoyed the Thursday evening golf league. Smudge and Nancy were longtime members of Forest Hills Country Club where they enjoyed golf and cheering their children as they competed on the swim teams. He was very involved in his children's lives serving as PTO President when they were in grade school and in other children's lives as he later was very active in Junior Achievement. As testament to Smudgy's endearing personality, his sons have hosted an annual golf outing for over two decades dubbed "The Smudgy Invitational". Stuart and Guy's childhood friends, college friends, career friends and acquaintances, and others have faithfully participated  in large part to "see Smudgy"! Smudgy frequently said "I love this event and look forward to it every year until it becomes The Smudgy Memorial". It's with deep sadness that the first Annual Smudgy Memorial will be held on Friday, August 30th. Smudgy frequently said that one of the accomplishments that he is most proud of is helping to raise three children who "get along so well" and "care so much about each other". In his honor, the three of us write this obituary. He will be sorely missed. George spread joy to everyone around him. He found happiness in working in the yard and chatting with neighbors on the front porch. He cherished family cookouts at Stuart and Diane's house and trips to Evansville for the Smudgy Invitational, where he enjoyed visiting Guy, Kathi, and their children, along with friends who came to participate in the tournament. Christmas was special when all the grandchildren gathered together, and Thanksgiving in Louisville with Mary Anne and her family was always a highlight. He looked forward to his daily phone calls with Mary Anne, which always ended with a heartfelt, "Love you!" The Wilson Family invites you to celebrate the life of Smudgy on Saturday, August 17, 2024. Visitation will be held from 10 am to 12 noon at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Funeral will follow directly thereafter. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St., Suite B, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com