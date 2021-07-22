WILSON, Eugene Clay "Gene"



Age 89 of Dayton, passed away peacefully surrounded by



family on July 19, 2021, at his residence. Born on July 18, 1932, to the late Alma



(Thompson) and Thomas



Turner Wilson in Frenchburg, Kentucky. Gene worked for more than 36 years as



Materials Manager for Lucas-



Ledex before he retired in 1994. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, having proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps and a Purple Heart recipient. Gene enlisted in the Marines in 1950 where he was a



Sergeant, member of the George Company of the First Marine Division, a Squad Leader and Machine Gunner. He was a



member of the Englewood United Methodist Church since 1992. Gene enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife, Erla. He was also a member of the following organizations: VFW Post 7741, American Legion #668, AMVETS #99, and he was Treasurer of the Korean Veterans Memorial Association. He is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years: Erla L. (Ross) Wilson, daughter: Denise Demaray of Arizona, daughter-in-law:



Cheryl Wilson of Medway, step-daughter: Tamara Zavitz of Michigan, step-son: Thomas (Susan) Boyer of North Carolina, grandchildren: Tiffany (Matt), Jesse (Molly), Latisha (Chris), Bethany, Cassidy, Caitlin, Colton, Taylor, Alicia, Angela (Cecil), Koa (Joe), great-grandchildren: Matthew, Zoe, Mia, Austin, Dani, Kayla, Marcus, and great-great-grandchildren: Leland, Landon, Bowen, along with numerous family members and friends. Along with his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his son: Michael Wilson, step-son: Timothy Boyer, and



sister: Evelyn (Kenneth) Peyton. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, July 24, 2021, with Reverend Kim Armentrout officiating at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood, Ohio) with entombment to follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. A visitation will be held Friday, July 23, 2021, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Kindred Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Englewood United Methodist Church or Vitas Hospice. Online



condolences may be made to the family at



www.KindredFuneralHome.com